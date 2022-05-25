'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

By Seán Hickey

'There has never been anything remotely like this' Andrew Marr says in a clinical reaction to the release of Sue Gray's Partygate report.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has released her long-awaited Partygate report, which reveals serious and continuous breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules at the heart of government.

The 48-page report reveals how Boris Johnson attended multiple rule-breaking parties, including leaving dos and birthday celebrations, and details how junior Number 10 staffers felt obliged to attend rule-breaking parties in Downing Street given the presence of more senior members of the government staff at events.

Staff also didn't feel empowered to blow the whistle on events which saw some Number 10 officials fighting and vomiting amid parties, the Gray report details.

"I've followed a lot of sexual and financial scandals in politics over 40 years, I've seen prime ministerial resignations and I have smelled the stench of the death of governments." Andrew Marr told James O'Brien.

"There has never been anything remotely like this."

Andrew attacked what he saw as "egregious, stinking behaviour at the heart of government", which leaves the Prime Minister with serious questions to answer.

He went on to tell James that the most damning conclusion from the report is the line that these events, in the view of Sue Gray "were not in line with covid guidance at the time."

"We have it in black and white from Sue Gray herself. Rules were broken again, again and again."