Andrew Marr: 'There is an epidemic of male violence against women in London'

29 June 2022, 18:50

By Megan Hinton

Andrew Marr has blasted the Metropolitan Police as "disgraceful" for failing to police the "epidemic of male violence against women" in London after the murder of Zara Aleena on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at during the opening of Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr, LBC's host said: "Now there has been a NATO summit today and plots in the commons and I don’t care.

"I’m thinking about somebody who seems to have been a better human being than any of our leaders her name is… Her name was Zara Aleena.

"Another woman murdered on a London street, here is what her family said after what happened on Sunday night.

"Zara was our love in human form. At the age of five she said she was going to be a lawyer.

"Shrieking with joy when she spotted the birds as a child – she would giggle and make us laugh. She was always the bigger person in any situation.

"She was always the bigger person in any situation.

"She was the rock of our family. And by the way she did become a lawyer.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"Zara was happy her family say, and a point in her life when her joy was radiating and blossoming she was ready to make a family of her own.

"And here’s something else about Zara, she walked everywhere, she put her party shoes in a bag and donned her trainers, she walked, she believed that a woman should be able to walk home.

"But on Sunday night she never made it home. She was only ten minutes away when she was attacked by a stranger who left her with terrible injuries.

"She was found by members of the public, lying alone and she died. Something awful is happening on the streets of London.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Today Zara Aleena’s family sent their sympathies to the families of Bibaa Henry; Nicole Smallman; Sarah Everard; Sabina Nessa; Ashling Murphy and many more.

"Now listen, for every woman killed on the streets of London by a man, dozens more run for their lives down darkened streets. For every one thousands decided ‘do you know what? I think I won’t go out tonight after all’.

"And tens of thousands flinch and feel frightened in their neighbourhoods, the very places that should feel like home. I say it again, something terrible is happing on the streets of London.

"This huge, sophisticated, rich city is being scared by an epidemic of male violence against women and it is not being properly policed.

"The Met? Disgraceful, in special measures and leaderless."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks
The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim (pictured with Prince Charles in 2013) who was prime minister of Qatar

Prince Charles would 'never again' handle large cash donations for his charities
A judge will re-examine if Archie should have his life support treatment ended

Archie Battersbee's mum 'on top of the world' as judge told to rethink life support ruling
Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over N-word slur but denies racial intent
Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner during PMQs

'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner
This is the moment a man was rescued from railway tracks after falling through the gap between the train and platform.

Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'
Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Halifax slammed over 'nonsense' staff pronoun badges as customers threaten to close accounts
Keir Starmer said the UK should not rejoin the EU common market, whilst Sadiq Khan said it should

Labour's single market rift: Starmer says 'no case' for rejoining despite call from Khan
'There's nothing Putin won't do': Rosena Allin-Khan shares harrowing experience in Ukraine

'There's nothing Putin won't do': Rosena Allin-Khan shares harrowing experience in Ukraine
Nick Ferrari on the resonating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

'The West is closer than it's been in decades': Nick Ferrari on the Russia-Ukraine war

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile