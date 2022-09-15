Gentleman Federer 'gave everything he had' and made tennis look 'easy', Navratilova tells LBC

15 September 2022, 20:52

Roger Federer has retired
Roger Federer has retired. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Roger Federer is a "gentleman" who "gave everything he had" whenever he played, Martina Navratilova has said in a touching tribute to one of tennis’s all time greats.

The Swiss legend has announced his retirement after an illustrious career in which he took 20 Grand Slams and captivated audiences with extraordinary tennis.

Fellow giant of tennis Navratilova told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "It's bittersweet but no regrets, maybe slight regret about the fact Roger couldn't quit on his own terms.

"Covid really got in the way and then his body said 'no more'. So you really want to retire on your own terms."

She went on: "Elegant is an understatement, he makes tennis look easy and it’s not easy. If there are points given for elegance and style, he would definitely be the greatest of all time."

"Just a pleasure to watch him, he hit shots most people wouldn't even think of trying to hit and made it, he was such an instinctive player and the fans really warmed up to him.

"He never offended anybody in his life and what's not to cheer for?

"He just took tennis to a new level, tennis-wise and of course transcended and brought new fans to the sport which is great, and what I admire is in his farewell statement he said how much he loves the sport and that he will stay with it and I think that’s just a tribute to him as a man and shows what a great sport tennis truly is."

Navratilova, who won 18 major singles titles in her own outstanding career, said she saw the 41-year-old break just one racket in her time seeing him play, and "made it look so easy" when he played.

Federer, who will play in Laver Cup next week in London, has been struggling with a knee problem for three years.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form,” he said.

"But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

