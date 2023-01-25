German tanks to Ukraine ‘a turning point,’ says Andrew Marr

25 January 2023, 18:21

Andrew Marr said the move was a 'turning point' in the conflict
Andrew Marr said the move was a 'turning point' in the conflict. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Andrew Marr has declared Germany's move to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is 'a turning point in the war'.

In his monologue ahead of Tonight with Andrew Marr, he said it “feels like a turning point in the war.”

“All turning points are also moments of great danger,” he added.

“The shift in policy from Berlin means the Leopard tanks can be sent from many other European countries, and lots of them.

“It could help Ukraine’s army push the Russians back to its borders before half a million new conscripts arrive on the Russian side this spring.”

Ukraine “can… go on the attack with mass tanks,” Andrew said.

The move has prompted fury from Russia who say the conflict has been taken to a “new level”

Russia has branded the move a ‘blatant provocation’ and issued a chilling warning that the new kit will "burn like all the rest".

Russia’s ambassador said: “This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation, and contradicts statements by German politicians about the unwillingness of the German Federation to get involved in it.”

Berlin will initially send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukrainian troops. Around 30 M1 Abrams tanks will be sent from the US.

This afternoon US followed suit, saying it will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing claims they are unsuitable for use in war with Russia.

Germany announced it will send the vehicles to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the international community for more support.

