How to watch Tonight with Andrew Marr on Global Player

Tonight with Andrew Marr is on LBC every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm. Picture: LBC

Tune in to Andrew Marr's exciting new show as part of LBC's packed Spring schedule every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm - here's how to watch.

How to watch Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr is broadcast live every Monday to Thursday on LBC. It is also televised live exclusively on Global Player.

Download and install Global Player, swipe to LBC and watch the show live 6-7Pm Monday to Thursday.

The show is also available as a podcast which can be found here.

The Global Player mobile app is available on your smartphone or tablet, via your TV, or on DAB Digital and Radio.

Download Global Player from the App Store (Android)

Download Global Player from the Google Play (Apple)

Why register with Global Player?

LBC is the UK’s number one commercial talk brand, with 3.2m weekly listeners. It is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, worldwide on Global Player on smart speakers (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, at LBC.co.uk, in London on 97.3 FM and on Sky TV.

How to listen to LBC

You can listen to LBC in many different ways:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

1. Listen to LBC Online

On the LBC website click the white "Listen" button on the top left of every page on LBC.co.uk to be taken to Global Player.

You can also listen to LBC News by clicking on the top right "Listen" button.Global Player is a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters.

There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, Smooth and Classic FM.

2. Listen to LBC via the Global Player Mobile App

Download and install Global Player, swipe to LBC and listen to the agenda-setting debates no matter where you are.

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

Want to know how Global Player uses your data? Click here for our data guide, or view Global’s full privacy policy here.

3. Listen to LBC on Smart Speakers

Just say "Alexa, Play LBC" to listen live via the LBC Alexa skill.

Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest LBC station.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy!

Find out more about Global Player on Alexa

We now offer a longer news experience on Alexa. Try saying “Alexa, Play the News” and use your voice to select LBC as your news provider.

You can hear the latest news update as well as longer news stories on all manner of topics. You can easily skip to the next story by saying, “Alexa, skip.” All you then need to do is simply say “Play the News” and you can enjoy all of the latest news from LBC.

4. How To Listen to LBC on Google Home and Google Assistant

Google Assistant can play LBC - just say: "OK Google, play LBC UK"

5. How To Listen to LBC on Apple HomePod and Siri

Just say "Hey Siri, Play LBC".

You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play LBC via the Global Player App or Apple Music.

6. How To Listen to LBC On Sonos

You can now listen to LBC on your Sonos smart speaker.Add "Global Player" as a source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite LBC presenters.

Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

7. Listen to LBC through your TV

You can listen to LBC via your TV by the following channels:- Sky Digital channel 0124- Virgin TV channel 919- Freesat channel 734

You can also tune in to LBC using the Global Player app on your Apple TV.

8. Listen to LBC on FM and DABTo listen to LBC on your DAB radio simply select "LBC".

You can also find the frequency to listen to us on FM here: LBC: 97.3 FM or LBC News, 1152