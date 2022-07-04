Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

4 July 2022, 20:17 | Updated: 4 July 2022, 21:15

By Seán Hickey

The Brexit Opportunities Minister rejects the idea that the cost of living crisis is because of Brexit – arguing some EU states are faring worse than the UK.

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP joined Andrew Marr on the eve of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's unveiling of his party's new Brexit strategy.

Andrew turned the conversation to the impact of Brexit on the UK's economy, putting to Mr Rees-Mogg that "the effect of Brexit has been to raise barriers" to trade and movement.

The Brexit Opportunities Minister make the point that "we have taken control of our borders, so we now decide who comes in here", which was "a pretty important gain from Brexit that people wanted."

"In terms of people's concerns economically, these are headwinds faced across the world."

He furthered his point on how the cost of living crisis is not due to Brexit.

"The government is tackling a global economic problem. It is an inflationary problem and it is a supply chain problem."

Mr Rees-Mogg told Andrew that economic hiccups can be put down to "cities in China still being. closed" due to coronavirus and "shipping being in the wrong place."

He declared that economic issues are "very little to do with Brexit."

Andrew turned the screw, asking Mr Rees-Mogg "has red tape increased, decreased or stayed the same as a result of Brexit?"

He dodged the question: "Ah, but we're opening up trade deals across the world!"

Andrew pushed further. "It's increased, hasn't it?" He asked. Mr Rees-Mogg went on the defensive, noting that "the EU doesn't want to buy our goods."

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: True blue Brexit believers are on the back foot

