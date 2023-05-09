Andrew Marr: Keir Starmer is on course to be the next prime minister and the Tories are running out of time to stop him

9 May 2023, 18:28 | Updated: 9 May 2023, 18:38

"That famous phrase 'coalition of chaos' seems to fall dead from their lips these days"

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Keir Starmer is currently on course to be the UK's next prime minister and the Conservative party is running out of time to stop him, Andrew Marr has said.

It follows last week's local elections, which saw the Tories lose 1063 councillors - worse than party chairman Greg Hands predicted.

Meanwhile, the Labour party gained 537 councillors and the Liberal Democrats won 407.

Speaking about where the results leave each party, LBC's Andrew Marr said: "After the rather grand and glorious hoopla of the Coronation weekend, politicians have been staggering back to Westminster today looking grey and thoughtful and frankly a bit hungover.

"But for many it was less the pints of English sparkling wine to blame, then the English local elections last week."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"Those Elections - real people voting in real polling stations IN real communities - are going to change the mood of politics in the weeks and months ahead and that's my first theme this evening," he continued.

"Labour insists that it's carefully targeted performances in the areas it needs to win for a Commons majority, put it on course to form the next government.

"Others, including the number crunching experts, point to the very strong performance of the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, talk about the victory in England of the 'anyone but the Conservatives' party and suggest it's likely we may be heading to a Coalition next time."

Andrew Marr gives his expert analysis of the local election results

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Marr added: "Speaking today, Keir Starmer has conspicuously failed to rule out a coalition with the lib Dems - though his party says it would never do one with the SNP.

"The Tories are already warning of dirty deals ahead although that famous phrase, Coalition of Chaos, seems to fall dead from their lips these days. I wonder why.

"Anyway, one way or another, Sir Keir seems to be on course to become our next prime minister and the Conservatives have limited time to stop that happening."

"Should they be changing direction or staying calm?," Marr asked.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Man charged after police tasered him in east London and gunned down his two dogs after tense stand off
Philip Terrence Jarvis

British pensioner drowned on holiday in Turkey just minutes after wife left him on the beach
Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements

The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace
Fiona Beal has little memory of killing her long-term partner

Primary school teacher claims her only memory of killing her partner and burying the body is 'a dragging sensation'
The mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools has made an emotional plea to tackle knife crime, saying "it can be anyone's child" as her son's killer was jailed for life at the Old Bailey.

'It can be anyone's child': Mother of murdered Jermaine Cools knife crime plea as killer Marques Walker is jailed for life
Imran Khan's arrest has sparked protests

Crowds gather outside Pakistan embassy in London as former PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad
PC Kozak, who joined Wiltshire Police in 2018 and was the force's first Polish community support officer, told the court her words ensured he "did not even feel human".

TikTok star Queen Bee hurled racist abuse at officer as she livestreamed arrest for drinking in car outside Asda
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van
James O'Brien

'You see the problem?': James O'Brien highlights Tory Party contractions over involvement with police
The royal reporter and biographer claimed the 'children were to blame' for the Prince and Princess's tardiness.

Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile