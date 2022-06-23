Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles could clash over their "strong views" on the Rwanda migrant policy during their trip to the country's capital, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair are attending a Commonwealth summit in Kigali on Friday, where Mr Johnson is prepared to defend the faltering policy when Charles hosts him for talks.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said: "Political London is quiet as the grave....humid, torpid, somnolent.

"All the action is somewhere else - down in Tiverton in the west country or up in Wakefield where there are two by-elections taking place.

"And further afield by far, the Prime Minister is in Kigali - the capital of Rwanda - for a Commonwealth summit.

"And so, representing the Queen, is Prince Charles."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Andrew continued: "The heir to the throne thinks Boris Johnson's Rwanda policy - the deportation of migrants - is appalling but Johnson said today he thinks a lot of people can see its obvious merits.

"He added that if he sees the prince he will be making that point.

"There is a fly on the wall getting very excited.

"Both of these characters have strong views but i think the chance of a joint press conference where they really take each other on - wouldn't that be glorious? - is sadly slight."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

The Prime Minister and Charles's conversation will be their first since it was reported Prince Charles opposed the policy.

Mr Johnson said earlier on Thursday that he is "delighted that Prince Charles and everybody is here today to see a country that has undergone a complete, or a very substantial transformation".