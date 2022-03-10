'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'

10 March 2022, 18:20 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 18:34

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew Marr has warned that the National Insurance rise on the way in April is "about to become a very big story indeed".

His monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr looked at everything that has happened since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine, and how it could impact Brits in coming weeks.

"What is next?" Andrew asked.

"Two things to keep an eye on - first, which countries around Ukraine are next on Putin's list?

"And second, here at home, with rising fears of a recession, can our Government really stick by its plan to raise taxes in the spring?

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

"Mark my words: the Chancellor's National Insurance rise is about to become a very big story indeed."

It came after Andrew summed up what had and had not been learnt from the ongoing conflict in the east.

"After the first week of war, it became clear the Russians weren't going to win quickly," he explained.

"This week, we've seen their response. The increasing use of terror attacks on civilians to break Ukraine's spirit. What we don't know, is how much further they will go."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Andrew added: "One other thing we've learnt this week at home - it turns out to be a Government that does listen to its critics.

"After weeks of complaints about the failure to act against oligarchs, Roman Abramovich, Chelsea's owner, and others are having their assets frozen.

"And after increasing protests about the treatment of refugees, including from a former Prime Minister and former Foreign Secretary on this programme, there was a u-turn today."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Radio 1 DJ Mark Page has been jailed for 12 years.

Former Radio 1 DJ Mark Page jailed for 12 years for string of child sex offences
A mother and daughter said goodbye possibly for the last time as the mum heads back to Ukraine.

The last hug: Emotional moment mum says goodbye to daughter and returns to Ukraine
The Russian embassy to the UK has claimed a photograph of a pregnant woman injured during the maternity hospital attack is fake

'Ukrainian propaganda': Russia says pic of pregnant woman in hospital attack is 'fake'
Gérard Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu loses bid to have rape and sexual assault charge dropped
Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome baby girl nicknamed 'Y'
ben grant

Ex-commando and son of Tory MP joins up to fight for Ukraine

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber and arrested by police
Lavrov says outcry over maternity hospital bombing is 'pathetic'

Fury as Lavrov brands outcry over maternity unit strike which killed three as 'pathetic'
David Cameron on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

David Cameron defends tennis game with wife of ex-Russian minister for £160k Tory donation
James Heappey has said nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine.

Minister warns of 'possibility' Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile