Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general

25 April 2022, 18:46 | Updated: 25 April 2022, 18:55

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A former Nato general has said the alliance needs to be ready for the "worst case" scenario as the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no sign of reaching a conclusion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Richard Shirreff, who served as Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe between 2011 and 2014, told Tonight with Andrew Marr Nato needs to "change its mindset to ensure it is ready for the worst case".

Andrew said the war is "looking at a very long, drawn out conflict now, not something that's over this year or next".

Sir Richard agreed, saying Nato now needs to be doing two things.

READ MORE: 'Ukrainian strikes' destroy oil and military facility in Russian city near border

"Number one it's got to be preparing itself for the worst case in order to take risk, which it is doing... but I think it probably needs to be able to take more risk," he said.

"Ultimately, Nato needs to think about the position of Ukraine and how best to guarantee Ukraine's security in the longer term, and these are some pretty profound implications for the alliance."

Andrew pointed out that the West is "tiptoeing into a situation where it is more than a proxy war between Nato and Russia, providing heavier and heavier munitions".

He said there was concern, "without meaning to", there could be "full scale war with Russia".

Sir Richard replied: "This is why I say Nato's got be go in with eyes wide open and as I say the very first thing Nato needs to do and it hasn't begun to do this yet is change its mindset to ensure it is ready for the worst case.

"Frankly a deployment of 40,000 troops of the Nato response force is a good start but it's not what needs to be done.

"There needs to be a fundamental reappraisal of strategy, defence capability, mobilisation, rearmament, regeneration of armed forces across the Nato alliance."

It comes as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the 61 days since they launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE: Andrew Marr: Boris Johnson and the saga of the great tussle for survival

Mr Wallace also told MPs more than 2,000 of Russia's armoured vehicles have either been destroyed or captured as he outlined further UK support to Ukraine to help defend its territory.

With Russia switching its attention to further occupying the Donbas region in the south east, the cabinet minister confirmed a "small number" of Stormer armoured vehicles fitted with anti-air missile launchers will be gifted to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "must not be allowed to prevail", he added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner

'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim
Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants
Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum
Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May

Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday
An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years
Homes for Ukraine hosts are demanding an explanation for delays in processing applications

Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas
Two explosions are thought to have taken place in a Russian city.

'Ukrainian strikes' destroy oil and military facility in Russian city near border
Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson's great struggle

Andrew Marr: Boris Johnson and the saga of the great tussle for survival
Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile