Andrew Marr: There may be trouble ahead as the PM and his enemies await Sue Gray's report

By Megan Hinton

Andrew Marr believes "there may be trouble ahead" in Westminster as both Boris Johnson and his enemies "devoutly pray" that the Sue Gray report supports their political motives.

In his opening monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, he said: "At Westminster today the biggest presence is the absence of Sue Grey. Everything else in politics, it seems, must stay, until the publication of Sue Grey.

"Boris Johnson and his enemies both of course devoutly pray, that on their side will be the verdict of Sue Grey.

"The state declines, our politics decay - but to save us, a neutral civil servant high above the fray, there will arrive, this week, Sue Grey.

"The first indications are that despite a mysterious private meeting with Boris Johnson last week, the civil servant Sue Gray's report into those illegal lockdown parties is going to be tough.

"We think that because ITN has tonight published photographs showing Boris Johnson in - ahem - ebullient mood at what seems to be a boozily uproarious gathering. There may be trouble ahead.

"But until the report is published on this show we're going to focus on issues of more importance to normal listeners and viewers - the shocking cost of food and what can be done about it; a new report into vulnerable children which five children's charities say provides a once in a generation opportunity to fix a struggling system; how worried you should be about monkeypox; and millionaires who are protesting because they are not being taxed enough.

"What a lot to chew over. but first because, unlike Godot, Sue Grey will turn up, let's hear the very latest on Mr Boris Johnson with our own Ben Kentish."