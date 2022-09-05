Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

Tonight with Andrew Marr is back and you can watch it in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Labour MP for Wigan

Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Conservative Party leader and minister, and Conservative MP

Andy Street - Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands

Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison

Dale Vince - Chief Executive of green energy provider Ecotricity, and Chairman of Forest Green Rovers

Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of Ipsos

Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator

