Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again

5 September 2022, 19:42

By Abbie Reynolds

Tonight with Andrew Marr is back and you can watch it in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Labour MP for Wigan
  • Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Conservative Party leader and minister, and Conservative MP
  • Andy Street - Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands
  • Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison
  • Dale Vince - Chief Executive of green energy provider Ecotricity, and Chairman of Forest Green Rovers
  • Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of Ipsos
  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss

'Unite or it's over': Iain Duncan-Smith says Tories are 'staring into the grave' and must now support Truss
Priti Patel has said she will officially step down once Liz Truss is formally appointed on Tuesday

Priti Patel to quit as Home Secretary saying it has been 'the honour of my life'

Liz Truss is set to reshuffle her top team

Who's in and who's out of Cabinet: What Liz Truss' top team could look like

ITV's Peter Sutcliffe drama 'banned' from filming in Bradford

Bradford Council bans filming for new Yorkshire Ripper drama

Russia has said it will not restore gas supplies to Europe until Western sanctions are lifted.

No more gas: Russia tries to force EU to lift sanctions by withholding gas supplies

Royal Mail post man walking

When is the next postal strike 2022 and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Shamima Begum fled to Syria as a teenager, now 23-years-old she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Shamima Begum 'not sad' over her children's deaths and fears Ukraine war stops her bid to return to Britain
A professor at the University of Glasgow showed students a 'joke diagram' of the female brain

Top prof apologises for showing class cartoon of female brain with 'headache generator' and 'I told you so gland'
Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile