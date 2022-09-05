Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again
5 September 2022, 19:42
Tonight with Andrew Marr is back and you can watch it in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Labour MP for Wigan
- Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Conservative Party leader and minister, and Conservative MP
- Andy Street - Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands
- Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison
- Dale Vince - Chief Executive of green energy provider Ecotricity, and Chairman of Forest Green Rovers
- Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of Ipsos
- Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator
