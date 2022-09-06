Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/09 | Watch again
6 September 2022, 20:24
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Harriet Mansell - Chef and Owner of two restaurants in Lyme Regis
- Lowri Williams - Director of her own business and single mother
- Thangam Debonnaire - Shadow Leader of the House of Commons and Labour MP for Bristol West
- Shona Robison - Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government in the Scottish Parliament
- Lord Philip Hammond - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer
- John Brennan - Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/