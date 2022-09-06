Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/09 | Watch again

6 September 2022, 20:24

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Harriet Mansell - Chef and Owner of two restaurants in Lyme Regis
  • Lowri Williams - Director of her own business and single mother
  • Thangam Debonnaire - Shadow Leader of the House of Commons and Labour MP for Bristol West
  • Shona Robison - Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government in the Scottish Parliament
  • Lord Philip Hammond - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer
  • John Brennan - Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

