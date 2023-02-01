Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again
1 February 2023, 20:01
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Conor Burns - Conservative MP for Bournemouth West and former UK Minister for Ireland and UK Government's Envoy on the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Dame Louise Ellman - Vice President of the Jewish Leadership Council and former MP for Liverpool Riverside
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Debbie Douglas - Campaigning survivor of disgraced Birmingham surgeon Ian Paterson
- David Rowland - Director at the Centre for Health and Public Interest
- Hera Hussain - Founder of Chayn, an international organisation that fights against gender based violence
- Dr Jeni Millard - Extragalactic astronomer and co-presenter of the 'Awesome Astronomy' podcast
