Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

1 February 2023, 20:01

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Conor Burns - Conservative MP for Bournemouth West and former UK Minister for Ireland and UK Government's Envoy on the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Dame Louise Ellman - Vice President of the Jewish Leadership Council and former MP for Liverpool Riverside
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Debbie Douglas - Campaigning survivor of disgraced Birmingham surgeon Ian Paterson
  • David Rowland - Director at the Centre for Health and Public Interest
  • Hera Hussain - Founder of Chayn, an international organisation that fights against gender based violence
  • Dr Jeni Millard - Extragalactic astronomer and co-presenter of the 'Awesome Astronomy' podcast

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

