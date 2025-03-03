Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/03 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
3 March 2025
You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Emily Thornberry - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.
- Luke Harding - Foreign correspondent for The Guardian, joining us from Kyiv.
- Baroness Cathy Ashton - Former Vice President of the European Commission and former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
- George Macdonald - Executive Editor of Retail Weekly.
- Harry Scoffin - Housing campaigner and the founder of Free Leaseholders.
