Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch again

3 May 2022, 19:41

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Monday night's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Susanna Reid: Presenter of Good Morning Britain
  • Lord Darroch: Former National Security Advisor and former British Ambassador to the United States
  • Jonathan Dimbleby: Historian and broadcaster
  • Amber Phillips: Political reporter for the Washington Post

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

