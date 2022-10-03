Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/10 | Watch again

3 October 2022, 20:02

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Live from the Tory party conference, Andrew was joined by:

  • Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Conservative MP for Chippenham
  • Ben Kentish, LBC Westminster Editor
  • Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West
  • Gareth Quarry, Non-Executive Director of legal recruitment company SSQ
  • Nick Timothy, Former Joint Chief of Staff to then Prime Minister Theresa May
  • Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford and was First Secretary of State for Theresa May
  • Rachel Johnson, Journalist, Broadcaster, and LBC Presenter (Sundays from 7pm)
  • Tim Pitt, Former advisor to Chancellors Philip Hammond and Sajid Javid (2017-19), and now a partner at Flint Global, a firm advising businesses on policy, regulation and politics
  • Jim Pickard, Chief Political Correspondent at the Financial Times

