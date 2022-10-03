Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/10 | Watch again
3 October 2022, 20:02
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Live from the Tory party conference, Andrew was joined by:
- Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Conservative MP for Chippenham
- Ben Kentish, LBC Westminster Editor
- Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West
- Gareth Quarry, Non-Executive Director of legal recruitment company SSQ
- Nick Timothy, Former Joint Chief of Staff to then Prime Minister Theresa May
- Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford and was First Secretary of State for Theresa May
- Rachel Johnson, Journalist, Broadcaster, and LBC Presenter (Sundays from 7pm)
- Tim Pitt, Former advisor to Chancellors Philip Hammond and Sajid Javid (2017-19), and now a partner at Flint Global, a firm advising businesses on policy, regulation and politics
- Jim Pickard, Chief Political Correspondent at the Financial Times
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/