Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/10 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Live from the Tory party conference, Andrew was joined by:

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Conservative MP for Chippenham

Ben Kentish, LBC Westminster Editor

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West

Gareth Quarry, Non-Executive Director of legal recruitment company SSQ

Nick Timothy, Former Joint Chief of Staff to then Prime Minister Theresa May

Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford and was First Secretary of State for Theresa May

Rachel Johnson, Journalist, Broadcaster, and LBC Presenter (Sundays from 7pm)

Tim Pitt, Former advisor to Chancellors Philip Hammond and Sajid Javid (2017-19), and now a partner at Flint Global, a firm advising businesses on policy, regulation and politics

Jim Pickard, Chief Political Correspondent at the Financial Times

