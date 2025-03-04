Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir John Sawers - Former Chief of the Intelligence Service (MI6) between 2009-2014 and founder of Newbridge Advisers

KT McFarland - Former Deputy National Security Advisor to Donald Trump who was nominated to be Ambassador to Singapore by the President

Gordon Ripinski - Executive Editor of Germany at Politico

Pavlo Klimkin - Former Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Professor Malcolm Chalmers - Deputy Director General of RUSI

Ralph Goodale - Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent

Jonathan Dimbleby - Historian, Broadcaster and Author of Prince of Wales: A Biography

Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent

