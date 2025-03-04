Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch Again

4 March 2025, 21:32

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir John Sawers - Former Chief of the Intelligence Service (MI6) between 2009-2014 and founder of Newbridge Advisers
  • KT McFarland - Former Deputy National Security Advisor to Donald Trump who was nominated to be Ambassador to Singapore by the President
  • Gordon Ripinski - Executive Editor of Germany at Politico
  • Pavlo Klimkin - Former Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Professor Malcolm Chalmers - Deputy Director General of RUSI
  • Ralph Goodale - Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom
  • Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent
  • Jonathan Dimbleby - Historian, Broadcaster and Author of Prince of Wales: A Biography
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

