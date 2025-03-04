Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch Again
4 March 2025, 21:32
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir John Sawers - Former Chief of the Intelligence Service (MI6) between 2009-2014 and founder of Newbridge Advisers
- KT McFarland - Former Deputy National Security Advisor to Donald Trump who was nominated to be Ambassador to Singapore by the President
- Gordon Ripinski - Executive Editor of Germany at Politico
- Pavlo Klimkin - Former Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Professor Malcolm Chalmers - Deputy Director General of RUSI
- Ralph Goodale - Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom
- Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent
- Jonathan Dimbleby - Historian, Broadcaster and Author of Prince of Wales: A Biography
- Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
