Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

4 July 2022, 19:21

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by:

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexit Opportunities Minister and Conservative MP
  • Nick Thomas Symonds: Shadow International Trade Secretary and Labour MP
  • Raoul Ruparel: Former Special Adviser on Europe to Prime Minister Theresa May
  • Daisy Cooper: Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed the prime minister over the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip despite allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

'You cannot judge on rumour': Jacob Rees-Mogg backs PM over Chris Pincher appointment
Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Labour's Brexit plan

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Labour's Brexit plan

Single-sex toilets to be mandatory in all public buildings

Shahida Parveen died after a routine appointment turned fatal

Mum-of-three killed in botched operation by elderly doctor who lied about his age
Climate protesters cover Constable painting with 'apocalyptic vision of the future'
Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening and airlifted to hospital but could not be saved.

Boy, 11, dies on Pembrokeshire beach after getting into trouble in the water
Former doctor Vinesh Godhania, who was jailed for secretly filming women taking showers and having sex on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush, has been struck off the medical register

'Porn addict' doctor struck off after being jailed for secretly filming women having sex
Some say fish tanks, dim lighting and calming music would make parliament more inclusive

Fish tanks and calming music could be introduced to make Parliament more 'inclusive'
Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: True blue Brexit believers are on the back foot

