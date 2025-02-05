Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Nabil Fahmy - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and former Ambassador of Egypt to the United States under George Bush
- Ehud Barak - Former Prime Minister of Israel
- Emily Thornberry - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury
- Mariana Mazzucato - Professor and Director at the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose and Author of 'Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism' - which influenced Keir Starmer's economic missions
- Tom Tugendhat - Former Minister for Security and Conservative MP for Tonbridge, joining us from Washington D.C.
- Emma Hardy - Minister for Water and Flooding and Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
- Luke Shannahan - LBC's Reporter, who was at this morning's press conference
- Julian Hendy - Filmmaker and Founder of Hundred Families - whose father Philip was killed in 2007 by someone who was 'well known' to local mental health services
- Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
