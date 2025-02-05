Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Nabil Fahmy - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and former Ambassador of Egypt to the United States under George Bush

Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent

