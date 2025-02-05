Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again

5 February 2025, 21:37

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Nabil Fahmy - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and former Ambassador of Egypt to the United States under George Bush
  • Ehud Barak - Former Prime Minister of Israel
  • Emily Thornberry - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury
  • Mariana Mazzucato - Professor and Director at the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose and Author of 'Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism' - which influenced Keir Starmer's economic missions
  • Tom Tugendhat - Former Minister for Security and Conservative MP for Tonbridge, joining us from Washington D.C.
  • Emma Hardy - Minister for Water and Flooding and Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
  • Luke Shannahan - LBC's Reporter, who was at this morning's press conference
  • Julian Hendy - Filmmaker and Founder of Hundred Families - whose father Philip was killed in 2007 by someone who was 'well known' to local mental health services
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Nigel Farage has said he finds Donald Trump's plan for the US to own Gaza "very appealing".

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump's plan to 'take over Gaza' sounds 'very appealing'

