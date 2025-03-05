Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/03 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre : LBC's Political Correspondent.

: LBC's Political Correspondent. Barry Gardiner : Former Shadow Secretary for International Trade and Labour MP for Brent West.

: Former Shadow Secretary for International Trade and Labour MP for Brent West. Paul Nowak : Secretary-general of the Trades Union Congress.

: Secretary-general of the Trades Union Congress. Jasmine El-Gamal : Foreign Policy Analyst and Former Middle East Advisor for the Pentagon.

: Foreign Policy Analyst and Former Middle East Advisor for the Pentagon. Lord Nigel Crisp : Chief Executive of the English NHS and Permanent Secretary of the UK Department of Health.

: Chief Executive of the English NHS and Permanent Secretary of the UK Department of Health. Kurt Volker : Former US Ambassador to Ukraine.

: Former US Ambassador to Ukraine. Charlotte Lynch : LBC's Reporter.

: LBC's Reporter. Mohamed El-Erian: Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and Former Deputy Director of the IMF, now President of Queens College, University of Cambridge.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.