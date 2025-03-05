Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/03 | Watch Again

5 March 2025, 21:09

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/03 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre: LBC's Political Correspondent.
  • Barry Gardiner: Former Shadow Secretary for International Trade and Labour MP for Brent West.
  • Paul Nowak: Secretary-general of the Trades Union Congress.
  • Jasmine El-Gamal: Foreign Policy Analyst and Former Middle East Advisor for the Pentagon.
  • Lord Nigel Crisp: Chief Executive of the English NHS and Permanent Secretary of the UK Department of Health.
  • Kurt Volker: Former US Ambassador to Ukraine.
  • Charlotte Lynch: LBC's Reporter.
  • Mohamed El-Erian: Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and Former Deputy Director of the IMF, now President of Queens College, University of Cambridge.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to 'register her displeasure' following criticism from shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

Fury as criminals from ethnic and religious minorities could see softer sentences in 'two-tier' justice move
Former NHS Chief Lord Nigel Crisp has urged for a ‘Blitz spirit’ to save the NHS.

Ex-NHS Chief calls on government to 'declare health and care emergency' as 'Blitz spirit' needed to tackle crisis
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting

UK and France to finalise Ukraine peace plan 'in days', as Macron says Europe has 'entered new era'
Leah Williamson and Millie Bright of England lift the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 trophy

UK nations to launch joint bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United

Newcastle star Alexander Isak targeted by burglars who stole £68,000 of jewellery, court hears
Kendal Rugby Union Football Club

One child dead and another injured after being hit by car on sports pitch - as driver arrested
Fredi Rivero

CCTV image shows pensioner in final moments before fatal attack in Islington - as three teen girls charged
Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Football club owner diagnosed with terminal cancer as club release statement

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

Donald Trump attends a remembrance event to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

US holding direct talks with Hamas over hostages held in Gaza, White House confirms

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

10 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

10 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile