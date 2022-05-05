Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/05 | Watch again

5 May 2022, 19:31

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Tuesday night's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Gloria Allred: Women's Rights Attorney who has represented accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and R Kelly
  • Pavel Latushka: Belarusian opposition politician in exile in Warsaw
  • Arkady Ostrovsky: Russia Editor at the Economist
  • Tina Brown: Former Editor of Vanity Fair

