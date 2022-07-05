Ben Kentish 7:30pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again
5 July 2022, 20:01
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew was joined by:
- Bob Neill: Justice Select Committee chair and Conservative MP
- Jess Phillips: Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding
- Paul Goodman: Editor of Conservative Home and former Conservative MP
- Dave Penman: General Secretary of the FDA
