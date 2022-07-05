Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again

5 July 2022, 20:01

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew was joined by:

  • Bob Neill: Justice Select Committee chair and Conservative MP
  • Jess Phillips: Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding
  • Paul Goodman: Editor of Conservative Home and former Conservative MP
  • Dave Penman: General Secretary of the FDA

