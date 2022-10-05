Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/10 | Watch again

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Conservative MP for The Cotswolds, Treasurer of the 1922 Committee and a former assistant Conservative Whip.

Rory Stewart, Former International Development Secretary and Conservative MP who hosts 'The Rest is Politics' podcast with Alastair Campbell.

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Business Secretary & Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde.

Sir Laurie Bristow, British diplomat who served as British Ambassador to Russia (2016 to 2020), who is now President at Hughes Hall, Cambridge University.

David Lidington Chair of RUSI, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. Kelly Beaver Chief Executive of Ipsos.

