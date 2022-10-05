Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/10 | Watch again

5 October 2022, 19:42

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Conservative MP for The Cotswolds, Treasurer of the 1922 Committee and a former assistant Conservative Whip.
  • Rory Stewart, Former International Development Secretary and Conservative MP who hosts 'The Rest is Politics' podcast with Alastair Campbell.
  • Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Business Secretary & Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde.
  • Sir Laurie Bristow, British diplomat who served as British Ambassador to Russia (2016 to 2020), who is now President at Hughes Hall, Cambridge University.
  • David Lidington Chair of RUSI, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. Kelly Beaver Chief Executive of Ipsos.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

-

Buckingham Palace dismisses June 3 date for Charles’s coronation as ‘purely speculation'

Public won't vote for a party with such an 'appalling' lack of discipline, says Tory MP

Conservatives must show a united front to win election, Tory MP tells Andrew Marr

-

Liz Truss and Home Sec Suella Braverman at odds on immigration, says Rory Stewart

The photographer was kicked out of Tory conference

Award-winning accredited photographer kicked out of Tory conference after 'security claimed he was a threat'
Tories remain 'miserable and divided' after Liz Truss' speech, says Andrew Marr

Tories remain 'miserable and divided' after Liz Truss' speech, says Andrew Marr

Stockton police dept. released a grainy image of a "person of interest"

Hunt for California serial killer on 'unknown mission', as police link seven shooting attacks
The princess spoke to new mum Sylvia Novak, who who gave birth to her daughter Bianca six weeks prematurely, and was pictured cradling the newborn.

Princess of Wales cradles newborn baby on visit to hospital maternity unit in Surrey

A group of Iranian school girls heckle a member of Iran's feared paramilitary Basij force.

Defiant Iranian schoolgirls shout down armed forces speaker as anti-govt protests rock country
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

9 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

9 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile