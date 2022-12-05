Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/12 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Gordon Brown - Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (2007-2010)

Andrew Bowie - Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for International Trade

Keith Brown - Deputy Leader of the SNP and MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane

Rachael Venables - LBC's Correspondent

Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigade Union

Chris Miller - Author of 'Chip War: The Fight for the World's most Critical Technology' and Eurasia Director at the Foreign Policy Institute

