Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/12 | Watch Again

5 December 2022, 19:58

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Gordon Brown - Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (2007-2010)
  • Andrew Bowie - Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for International Trade
  • Keith Brown - Deputy Leader of the SNP and MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane
    Rachael Venables - LBC's Correspondent
  • Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigade Union
  • Chris Miller - Author of 'Chip War: The Fight for the World's most Critical Technology' and Eurasia Director at the Foreign Policy Institute

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

