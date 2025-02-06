Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/02 | Watch Again

6 February 2025, 19:54 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 19:57

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Karim Mussilhy - Vice Chair of Grenfell United.
  • Nabil Choucair - Bereaved family member who lost his mother, his sister, her husband and their three daughters in the Grenfell fire.
  Slug * Kensington and Bayswater.
  • Professor Sir Charlie Bean - Former Deputy Governor and Chief Economist of the Bank of England.
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.
  • Helen Hoddinott - LBC reporter.
  • Sir Niall Ferguson - Former Advisor to John McCain.
  • Rachel Cunliffe - Associate Political Editor at The New Statesman.
  • Patrick Maguire - Columnist for The Times & Author of "Get In: The Inside Story of Labour Under Starmer"

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

