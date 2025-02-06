Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Karim Mussilhy - Vice Chair of Grenfell United.

- Vice Chair of Grenfell United. Nabil Choucair - Bereaved family member who lost his mother, his sister, her husband and their three daughters in the Grenfell fire.

- Bereaved family member who lost his mother, his sister, her husband and their three daughters in the Grenfell fire. Slug * Kensington and Bayswater.

Professor Sir Charlie Bean - Former Deputy Governor and Chief Economist of the Bank of England.

- Former Deputy Governor and Chief Economist of the Bank of England. Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.

- LBC's Political Correspondent. Helen Hoddinott - LBC reporter.

- LBC reporter. Sir Niall Ferguson - Former Advisor to John McCain.

- Former Advisor to John McCain. Rachel Cunliffe - Associate Political Editor at The New Statesman.

- Associate Political Editor at The New Statesman. Patrick Maguire - Columnist for The Times & Author of "Get In: The Inside Story of Labour Under Starmer"

