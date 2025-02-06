Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/02 | Watch Again
6 February 2025, 19:54 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 19:57
You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Karim Mussilhy - Vice Chair of Grenfell United.
- Nabil Choucair - Bereaved family member who lost his mother, his sister, her husband and their three daughters in the Grenfell fire.
- Slug * Kensington and Bayswater.
- Professor Sir Charlie Bean - Former Deputy Governor and Chief Economist of the Bank of England.
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.
- Helen Hoddinott - LBC reporter.
- Sir Niall Ferguson - Former Advisor to John McCain.
- Rachel Cunliffe - Associate Political Editor at The New Statesman.
- Patrick Maguire - Columnist for The Times & Author of "Get In: The Inside Story of Labour Under Starmer"
