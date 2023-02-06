Tonight With Andrew Marr 06/02 | Watch Again

6 February 2023, 21:27

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Daniel Finkelstein- Conservative Peer, former Head of Police for John Major (1995-97), advisor to Lord William Hague during his times as leader (1997-2001) and columnist for The Times
  • Luke Tryl - UK Director of More in Common
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Bel Trew - International correspondent for the Independent who has been speaking to people affected in North West Syria
  • Wera Hobhouse- Lib Dem Climate and Energy Spokesperson
  • Stuart MacFadyen- Former Civil Servant who lost his comms job after ringing LBC over the Chris Pincher affair
  • Bettany Hughes - Historian, Author and Broadcaster
  • Kieran Maguire - Host of 'The Price of Football' Podcast

You can watch the show live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has said she "has to be found safe and well" because he "can't put those girls to bed again with no answers", as police release new images of her on the day of her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley: Partner of missing dog walker says he needs answers for her daughters as police release new CCTV stills
Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes (R) say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’

Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’
Kaitlyn Easson has been missing for more than 24 hours

'Very out of character': Concerns growing for 11-year-old girl missing for 24 hours as police issue fresh appeal
Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak needs to show what his intentions are on the UK's membership of the ECHR, but it's impossible to know his positions on some of the most important issues because "he never addresses them".

Andrew Marr: Who is Rishi Sunak? A radical Brexiteer, or a PM close to an EU deal? He can't be both.
Liz Truss has embarked on a political comeback

Unfair to blame mini-budget for interest rate hike, Liz Truss says as she rules out being PM again
Novelist Salman Rushdie has shared a photo of himself after revealing he feels "lucky and grateful" in his first interview since being stabbed at a literary event in New York last year.

Salman Rushdie shares photo after revealing he feels 'lucky and grateful' in first interview since New York stabbing
New footage of Nicola Bulley has been released by Lancashire police

Nicola Bulley's partner 'extremely distraught' as CCTV images released showing the missing mum before she vanished
Highclere Castle doubles as the set of Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey venue forced to cancel weddings due to worker shortages after Brexit

CQ

Cross Question 06/02 | Watch Again

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile