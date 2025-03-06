Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

6 March 2025, 20:01

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Arseniy Yatsenyuk – Former Prime Minister of Ukraine
  • Simon Shuster – Senior Correspondent at TIME Magazine.
  • James Heappey – Former Minister of State for the Armed Forces.
  • John Sandweg – Former Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under President Obama.
  • Danny Shaw – Policing, Crime & Justice Commentator.
  • Gina McKee – Olivier Nominated 2025 English Actress in The Years Play.
  • Jamie Dettmer – Opinion Editor and Columnist at Politico Europe.
  • Christian Calgie – Senior Political Correspondent at The Daily Express.
  • Natasha Clark – LBC Political Editor.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

