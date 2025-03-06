Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Arseniy Yatsenyuk – Former Prime Minister of Ukraine



– Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Simon Shuster – Senior Correspondent at TIME Magazine.



– Senior Correspondent at TIME Magazine. James Heappey – Former Minister of State for the Armed Forces.



– Former Minister of State for the Armed Forces. John Sandweg – Former Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under President Obama.



– Former Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under President Obama. Danny Shaw – Policing, Crime & Justice Commentator.



– Policing, Crime & Justice Commentator. Gina McKee – Olivier Nominated 2025 English Actress in The Years Play.



– Olivier Nominated 2025 English Actress in The Years Play. Jamie Dettmer – Opinion Editor and Columnist at Politico Europe.



– Opinion Editor and Columnist at Politico Europe. Christian Calgie – Senior Political Correspondent at The Daily Express.



– Senior Political Correspondent at The Daily Express. Natasha Clark – LBC Political Editor.



