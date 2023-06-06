Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again
6 June 2023, 19:54
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sajid Javid - Former chancellor and home secretary, and a former adviser to the US artificial intelligence firm C3 A
- Fraser Knight - LBC reporter
- Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy
- Paul Scully - Minister for Tech and Digital Economy also Campaigning to be Conservative Candidate for Mayor of London
- Alex Salmond - Former First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Alba Party
- Andriy Zagorodnyuk - adviser to the government of Ukraine and a former Defence Minister 2019-20
- Andrea Jenkyns - Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/