Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

6 June 2023, 19:54

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sajid Javid - Former chancellor and home secretary, and a former adviser to the US artificial intelligence firm C3 A
  • Fraser Knight - LBC reporter
  • Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy
  • Paul Scully - Minister for Tech and Digital Economy also Campaigning to be Conservative Candidate for Mayor of London
  • Alex Salmond - Former First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Alba Party
  • Andriy Zagorodnyuk - adviser to the government of Ukraine and a former Defence Minister 2019-20
  • Andrea Jenkyns - Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

