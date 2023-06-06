Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sajid Javid - Former chancellor and home secretary, and a former adviser to the US artificial intelligence firm C3 A

Fraser Knight - LBC reporter

Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy

Paul Scully - Minister for Tech and Digital Economy also Campaigning to be Conservative Candidate for Mayor of London

Alex Salmond - Former First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Alba Party

Andriy Zagorodnyuk - adviser to the government of Ukraine and a former Defence Minister 2019-20

Andrea Jenkyns - Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood

