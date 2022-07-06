Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

6 July 2022, 19:38

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew was joined by:

  • Mark Harper: Conservative MP and former Chief Whip
  • Robert Halfon: Conservative MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee
  • Thangam Debonnaire: Shadow Leader of the House of Commons
  • Baroness Warsi: Chairman of the Conservative Party 2010-12

British Airways has cancelled over 10,000 more flights

Over 10,000 more flights scrapped by BA amid worsening airport crisis
Priti Patel has reportedly joined Anne-Marie Trevelyan in telling Boris Johnson to resign, with Nadine Dorries also spotted arriving at No10

Defiant Boris vows to fight on telling Cabinet he won't quit

Maya Forstater has won three claims in a fresh employment tribunal

Maya Forstater wins discrimination claims over trans tweets

Boris has insisted "of course" he will still be PM tomorrow.

Boris insists 'of course' he'll still be PM tomorrow amid wave of Tory resignations
Here is a full list of Tory MPs who have resigned so far.

Full list of Tory MPs who have quit Boris Johnson's govt

Cabinet minister Michael Gove reportedly told the Prime Minister he thinks his time is up

Now Gove 'tells Boris Johnson to quit' as five Tories sign resignation letters at once
More than 40 people have been arrested during a crack down on people smuggling across the Channel

Forty arrests as police crack down on 'gang that smuggled 10,000 people across Channel'
Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out in detail the reasons for his resignation

‘Enough is enough’: Sajid Javid slams Boris in heartfelt demand for PM to go
'There are days for cold facts': Andrew Marr lists all the resignations from PM's govt after historic day

Andrew Marr: If Boris carries on like this he will destroy the Conservative Party
Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

