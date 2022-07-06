Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again
6 July 2022, 19:38
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew was joined by:
- Mark Harper: Conservative MP and former Chief Whip
- Robert Halfon: Conservative MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee
- Thangam Debonnaire: Shadow Leader of the House of Commons
- Baroness Warsi: Chairman of the Conservative Party 2010-12
