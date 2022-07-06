Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by:

Mark Harper: Conservative MP and former Chief Whip

Robert Halfon: Conservative MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee

Thangam Debonnaire: Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Baroness Warsi: Chairman of the Conservative Party 2010-12

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/