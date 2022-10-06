Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/10 | Watch again

6 October 2022, 19:50

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Dermot Nolan - Former CEO of Ofgem (2014-2020)
  • Alwyn Turner - Author of 'Crisis? What Crisis? Britain in the 1970s'
  • Mel Stride MP - Chair of the Treasury Select Committee and Conservative MP for Central Devon - and also a former Treasury Minister
  • Philip Rycroft - Former Permanent Secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (2017-2019)
  • Petro Poroshenko - Former President of Ukraine (2014-2019)
  • Baroness (Kate) Fall - Former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron and Author of 'The Gatekeeper: Life At The Heart of No. 10'
  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

