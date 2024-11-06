Tonight With Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

6 November 2024, 19:08

Tonight With Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Claire Ainsley - Former Executive Director of Policy to Keir Starmer and Director of the Project on Center-Left Renewal at the Progressive Policy Institute
  • Fred Fleitz - Chief of Staff in the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration
  • Ambassador John Bolton - Former US National Security Advisor in the Trump administration
  • Mohamed El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and Former Deputy Director of the IMF, now President of Queens College, University of Cambridge
  • Anna Eskamani - Member of the Florida House of Representatives
  • Nick Ferrari - LBC Breakfast Presenter
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Laura Trevelyan - British-American journalist in New York

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

