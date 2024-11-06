Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight With Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again
6 November 2024, 19:08
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Claire Ainsley - Former Executive Director of Policy to Keir Starmer and Director of the Project on Center-Left Renewal at the Progressive Policy Institute
- Fred Fleitz - Chief of Staff in the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration
- Ambassador John Bolton - Former US National Security Advisor in the Trump administration
- Mohamed El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and Former Deputy Director of the IMF, now President of Queens College, University of Cambridge
- Anna Eskamani - Member of the Florida House of Representatives
- Nick Ferrari - LBC Breakfast Presenter
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Laura Trevelyan - British-American journalist in New York
