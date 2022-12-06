Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again

6 December 2022, 19:54

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • David Gauke - Former Conservative MP
  • Gary Smith - Secretary General of the GMB Union
  • Professor Christy Constantakopoulou - Professor of Classics and Ancient History at Birkbeck University
  • Tim Marshall - Foreign Affairs Analyst and Author
  • Kate Nichols OBE - CEO of UKHospitality
  • Dr Mhairi Aitken - Ethics Research Fellow in the Public Policy Programme at the Alan Turing Insitute

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

