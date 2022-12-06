Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again
6 December 2022, 19:54
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- David Gauke - Former Conservative MP
- Gary Smith - Secretary General of the GMB Union
- Professor Christy Constantakopoulou - Professor of Classics and Ancient History at Birkbeck University
- Tim Marshall - Foreign Affairs Analyst and Author
- Kate Nichols OBE - CEO of UKHospitality
- Dr Mhairi Aitken - Ethics Research Fellow in the Public Policy Programme at the Alan Turing Insitute
