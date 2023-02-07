Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/02 | Watch Again

7 February 2023, 19:41

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ed Miliband - Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero and Labour MP for Doncaster North
  • Damian Green - Conservative MP for Ashford, Acting Chair of the DCMS Select Committe, Chair of the One Nation Conservative Caucus
  • Celal Sengor - Professor at Istanbul Technical University's department of Geological engineer, and world-renowned expert in plate tectonics.
  • Fiona Hamilton - Crime and Security Editor at The Times
  • Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor
  • Sir Adrian Smith - President of the Royal Society

An ex-Premier League footballer found alive after being pulled from the rubble of his collapsed apartment block had plunged from the ninth floor of an 11-storey building, his agent has revealed.

Ex-Prem star Christian Atsu 'was on 9th floor of building that collapsed' in earthquake before being pulled alive from rubble
The iconic series ran from 1975 to 1979

Fawlty Towers is back: John Cleese announces reboot with daughter Camilla set to co-write script alongside Monty Python legend
A moving photo from a city in Turkey ravaged by a devastating earthquake this week shows a father holding the hand of his dead daughter, 15, lying under the rubble of a collapsed apartment block.

Grieving dad holds hand of dead daughter crushed under rubble following Turkey-Syria earthquake in heartbreaking photo
Budget Day will take place on March 15

Over 100,000 civil servants to strike on Budget Day as row over pay and pensions continues

Chakrabarti sponsored the Bill's amendment

'Leading Britain's conversation means protecting it': Charlotte's Law sponsor Baroness Chakrabarti
Lynch was arrested while trying to do her job

Victory for Charlotte's Law: LBC reporter arrested while doing her job inspires new protection for journalists
Lee Anderson has been promoted to deputy party chairman

Rishi Sunak appoints firebrand Red Wall MP Lee Anderson deputy party chairman in mini-reshuffle
The baby was born during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Miracle baby born during earthquake plucked to safety as mother trapped during labour dies

Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

