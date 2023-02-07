Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ed Miliband - Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero and Labour MP for Doncaster North

Damian Green - Conservative MP for Ashford, Acting Chair of the DCMS Select Committe, Chair of the One Nation Conservative Caucus

Celal Sengor - Professor at Istanbul Technical University's department of Geological engineer, and world-renowned expert in plate tectonics.

Fiona Hamilton - Crime and Security Editor at The Times

Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor

Sir Adrian Smith - President of the Royal Society

