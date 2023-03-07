Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/03 | Watch Again

7 March 2023, 19:13

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord David Blunkett - Labour peer who is former Home Secretary (2001-04) and former Education Secretary
  • Lord Peter Ricketts - Former British Ambassador to France and former Permanent Secretary of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
  • Theo Usherwood - LBC's Political Editor
  • Ghaith Abdul-Ahad - Iraqi journalist who has been reporting from across the Middle East since the US invasion of Iraq and author of 'A Stranger in Your Own City: Travels in the Middle East's Long War'
  Olga Tokariuk - Ukrainian journalist and resident fellow at the Oxford Reuters Institute
  • Baroness Karren Brady - British Business Executive and Star of BBC's The Apprentice
  • Judith Weir - Master of the King's Music, and the first woman to hold that role.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

