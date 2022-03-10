Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/03 | Watch Again
10 March 2022, 07:31
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Michael Gove - Conservative MP and Levelling up Secretary
Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Correspondent
John Sweeney - Reporter and writer, currently in Kyiv
David Miliband - President of the International Rescue Committee and former Foreign secretary
Ambassador Barbara Woodward - UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations
Torsten Bell - Chief Executive of the Resolution Foundation
