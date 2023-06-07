Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/06 | Watch again

7 June 2023, 19:23

07/06 Tonight with Andrew Marr

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Greg Hands - Chairman of the Conservative Party
  • Lisa Francesca Nand - Travel journalist - who is the host of 'The Big Travel Podcast'
  • Chris Bryant - Labour MP for Rhondda
  • Jake Berry - Former Chairman of the Conservative Party, and Former Minister for Northern Powerhouse
  • Owen Matthews - Veteran Moscow Correspondent and author of "Overreach: The Inside Story of Putin's War in Ukraine"
  • Professor Kamila Hawthorne - Chair of the Royal College of GPs who is a working GP herself

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

