Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again
7 July 2022, 21:08
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew was joined by:
- Liam Fox: Conservative MP and former Defence Secretary
- George Freeman: Conservative MP and former Minister for Science, Research and Innovation
- David Lammy: Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP
- Caroline Wheeler: Political Editor of the Sunday Times
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/