Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/12 | Watch Again

7 December 2022, 20:07

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bojan Pancevski, Germany Correspondent for the Wall Street Journal based in Berlin.
  • Katja Hoyer, Spectator Columnist and Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.
  • Lizzie Dearden, Home Affairs Editor at The Independent and author of ‘Plotters: The UK Terrorists who Failed’.
  • Mark Serwotka, General Secretary of the PCS Union.
  • Ben Kentish, LBC’s Westminster Editor.
  • Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.
  • Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent at The Independent.
  • Tommie Gorman, Veteran Irish Broadcaster for RTE News and author of the memoir ‘Never Better'.

The RMT claim the government have 'torpedoed' the conventions of dispute resolution

RMT says train strike resolution ‘further away’ as union accuses government of 'torpedoing' negotiations
Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove says the site will be used for the production of steel which would otherwise have to be imported.

Fury as government gives green light for first coal mine in 30 years

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

The move could be a 'catastrophic mistake'

Banning workers from striking will be a 'catastrophic mistake', warns union boss

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Footage shows the men disposing of evidence

Chilling footage shows abattoir workers calmly leaving after murdering men and laying out remains in macabre display
Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas

Rishi Sunak vows to hit unions with 'tough laws' to stop strike chaos as Border Force becomes latest to join walkouts
A seven-month baby girl died in a head-on crash on the H10 Bletcham Way he

Seven-month-old baby killed and two women injured in head-on crash as man arrested

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too

