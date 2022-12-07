Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/12 | Watch Again
7 December 2022, 20:07
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Bojan Pancevski, Germany Correspondent for the Wall Street Journal based in Berlin.
- Katja Hoyer, Spectator Columnist and Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.
- Lizzie Dearden, Home Affairs Editor at The Independent and author of ‘Plotters: The UK Terrorists who Failed’.
- Mark Serwotka, General Secretary of the PCS Union.
- Ben Kentish, LBC’s Westminster Editor.
- Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.
- Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent at The Independent.
- Tommie Gorman, Veteran Irish Broadcaster for RTE News and author of the memoir ‘Never Better'.