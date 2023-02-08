Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02 | Watch Again
8 February 2023, 19:49
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord George Robertson - Former NATO Secretary General (1999-2004) and former Secretary of State for Defence
- Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
- Evgeniy Popov - United Russia MP for the Moscow constituency, Deputy Co-Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Group of the Russian Federation
- Praxedes Merchan - Syria Programme manager for British Red Cross who is in Damascus assisting in the humanitarian aid effort following the earthquake
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Angela Eagle - Labour MP for Wallasey
- Kate Mosse - Author & Founder and Director of the Womens' prize for fiction
