Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/02 | Watch Again

8 February 2023, 19:49

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord George Robertson - Former NATO Secretary General (1999-2004) and former Secretary of State for Defence
  • Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Evgeniy Popov - United Russia MP for the Moscow constituency, Deputy Co-Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Group of the Russian Federation
  • Praxedes Merchan - Syria Programme manager for British Red Cross who is in Damascus assisting in the humanitarian aid effort following the earthquake
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Angela Eagle - Labour MP for Wallasey
  • Kate Mosse - Author & Founder and Director of the Womens' prize for fiction

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

