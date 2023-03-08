Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Dame Sara Thornton - Former Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner and Former Chair of the National Police Chiefs Council, who is now a Professor of Practice in Modern Slavery at the University of Nottingham

Professor Giles Yeo MBE - From the Department of Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Cambridge and author of Why Calories Don't Count

Professor Rob Ford - Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester

Jess Phillips - Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding

Holger Stark - Deputy Editor-in-Chief and head of the investigations team at German weekly newspaper Die Zeit, who has been reporting on this

Paul Hutcheon - Daily Record Political Editor

Alexander Kavtaradze - Co-founder of Georgian NGO 'Civic Hall' who has been attending the protest

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.