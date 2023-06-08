Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/06 | Watch again
8 June 2023, 19:13
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 08/06/23
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Caroline Lucas - Green MP for Brighton Pavilion who is standing down at the next election
- Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity and major donor to the Labour Party and Just Stop Oil who has been marching outside parliament today
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor who joins us from Washington
- Oleksiy Goncharenko - Ukrainian MP for the European Solidarity party for the Odessa region
- Conor Burns - Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to USA and Conservative MP for Bournemouth West
- Peter Allen - LBC Correspondent in Paris
- Sathnam Sanghera - Author of 'Stolen History the Truth about the British Empire and How it Shaped Us'
- Lucy Fisher - Whitehall Editor of the Financial Times
- Steve Richards - Writer, Broadcaster and Author of "The Prime Ministers We Never Had"
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/