Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/10 | Watch Again

8 October 2024, 21:10

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 8/10/24

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Mims Davies - Conservative Shadow Minister and MP for Mid Sussex who is backing James Cleverly
  • Andrew Rosindell - Conservative MP for Romford who is backing Robert Jenrick
  • Andrew Bowie - Shadow Veterans Minister who is backing Kemi Badenoch
  • Professor Jennifer Collins - Hurricane Expert at the University of South Florida
  • Nathaniel Rich - Author of Losing Earth: The Decade We Could Have Stopped Climate Change (2019) and a winner of awards from the Society of Environmental Journalists and the American Institute of Physics
  • Nigel Inkster - Former director of operations and intelligence for the British Secret Intelligence Service, and Senior Advisor for Cyber Security and China at IISS
  • Kate Conger - Co-Author of Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter and New York Times Technology Reporter
  • Ryan Mac - Co-Author of Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter and New York Times Technology Reporter
  • Martin Brunt - Sky News Crime Correspondent
  • Professor Neil Lawrence - Professor of Machine Learning at the University of Cambridge and Senior AI Fellow at the Alan Turing Institute

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

