Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/12 | Watch Again

8 December 2022, 19:47

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Charlotte Dunn - Mother of Harry Dunn who was killed by former US spy Anne Sacoolas
  • Radd Seiger - Advisor and spokesperson to the family of Harry Dunn
  • Nick Vamos - Former Head of Special Crime and Head of Extradition at the Crown Prosecution Service
  • Kira Rudik - Ukrainian MP and leader of the Golos Political Party
  • Clare Short - Former Secretary of State for International Development under Tony Blair (1997-2003)
  • Sarah Southern - Former Advisor to David Cameron while leader of the opposition and Prime Minister
  • Professor Nick Butler - Former Senior Policy Advisor to Prime Minister Gordon Brown

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

