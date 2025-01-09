Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch Again

9 January 2025, 19:57

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Mike Brock: LA Resident
  • Jill Stein: Green Party Nominee for President (2024, 2016, 2012)
  • Nat Keohane: President of the Centre for Climate and Energy Solutions, former Special Assistant to President Obama for Energy and Environment
  • Ed Conway: Economics and Data Editor for Sky News
  • Sir Anthony Seldon: Political Commentator and historian, author of The Impossible Office? The History of the British Prime Minister
  • Humza Yousaf: Former First Minister of Scotland (2023-2024) and SNP Leader (2023-2024)
  • Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
  • Polly Toynbee: Columnist at The Guardian
  • Tom McTague: Political Editor at UnHerd

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

