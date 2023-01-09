Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Alan Johnson - Former Secretary of State for Health (2007-2009), Home Secretary (2009-2010) and Shadow Chancellor

Professor Martin Green - Chief Executive of Care England which represents 6,500 care providers

Paul Nowak - General Secretary of the TUC

Sir Michael Barber - Founder & Chairman of Delivery Associates, Former Head of the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit under Tony Blair (2001-2005) and author of the recently published 'Accomplishment: How to Achieve Ambitious and Challenging Things' (2021) who has advised 7 of the last 8 Prime Ministers

Dr Susan Hawley - Executive Director of Spotlight on Corruption

Melissa Thorpe - CEO of Cornwall Spaceport

