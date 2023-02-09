Clive Bull 1am - 4am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/02 | Watch Again
9 February 2023, 23:45
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- General Sir Nick Carter - Former Chief of the General Staff (2014-2018), and Former Chief of the General Staff (2018-2021)
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Suzanne Lynch - Chief Brussels Correspondent for Politico
- Dame Emma Thompson - Oscar winning Actress (bonefide national treasure)
- Sir Craig Oliver - Host of the 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' podcast and Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 while David Cameron was Prime Minister
- Polly Toynbee - Guardian columnist and author
