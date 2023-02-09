Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/02 | Watch Again

9 February 2023, 23:45

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • General Sir Nick Carter - Former Chief of the General Staff (2014-2018), and Former Chief of the General Staff (2018-2021)
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster EditorTECH: LSQ
  • Suzanne Lynch - Chief Brussels Correspondent for Politico
  • Dame Emma Thompson - Oscar winning Actress (bonefide national treasure)
  • Sir Craig Oliver - Host of the 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' podcast and Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 while David Cameron was Prime Minister
  • Polly Toynbee - Guardian columnist and author

Ukraine is reportedly prepared to use British-supplied long-range missiles to strike the annexed peninsula of Crimea, in a potential major escalation of western involvement in the conflict.

Ukraine 'prepared to use British long-range missiles to hit Crimea' as war-torn nation braces for 'new, huge invasion'
MPs will receive a 2.9 percent pay increase from 1 April, taking their salary from £84,144 to £86,584, as the Government remains locked in bitter row with unions over public sector pay rises.

MPs' pay to rise by 2.9 percent in April, upping their salary to £86,584

Over 20,500 people are now confirmed to have died in following the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll tops 20,500 as hope fades in search for survivors

Ex-US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been restored after he was banned from the platforms in the wake of the deadly January 6 Capitol riots.

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts restored after ban in wake of January 6 riot
Nadine Dorries will not stand at the next General Election

Nadine Dorries to quit as Tory MP over 'infighting and lack of cohesion' in Conservative party
The press watchdog has launched an investigation into an article by Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun about Meghan Markle.

Press watchdog launches probe into Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article after over 25,000 complaints
Emma Thompson said intimacy coordinators are "absolutely essential" to protect young women

Intimacy coaches on Hollywood film sets are 'absolutely essential' to protect young women, says Emma Thompson
The answer from Britain to Zelenskyy's urgent request for fighter jets to support the war effort is "much nearer no than yes", Andrew Marr says.

Andrew Marr: Britain's answer to Zelenskyy's warplane plea now sounds much nearer to a 'no', what's going on?
Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

Footage emerged of Kate at the Dracaena Centre wearing a long red dress and long black boots, where she is joined in a circle with parents and staff singing and dancing to the Hokey Cokey

Kate Middleton joins in on Hokey Cokey during first Cornwall visit with new royal title

