Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch Again

9 March 2023, 21:43

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  Commissioner for England 2015-21.
  • Charlotte Alldritt - Chief Executive of Centre for Progressive Policy
  • Andriy Sadovyi - Mayor of Lviv
  • Major-General Jonathan Shaw - Former Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff at the Ministry of Defence
  • Agnes Poirier - Journalist, Writer and Broadcaster
  • Iain Stewart - Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South and Chair of the Transport Select Committee
  • Ailbhe Rea - Host of the Westminster Insider podcast
  • Alex Wickham - UK Government Reporter at Bloomberg

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

