Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch Again
9 March 2023, 21:43
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Commissioner for England 2015-21.
- Charlotte Alldritt - Chief Executive of Centre for Progressive Policy
- Andriy Sadovyi - Mayor of Lviv
- Major-General Jonathan Shaw - Former Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff at the Ministry of Defence
- Agnes Poirier - Journalist, Writer and Broadcaster
- Iain Stewart - Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South and Chair of the Transport Select Committee
- Ailbhe Rea - Host of the Westminster Insider podcast
- Alex Wickham - UK Government Reporter at Bloomberg
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.