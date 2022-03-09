Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

9 March 2022, 23:19

By Emma Soteriou

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

David Cameron - Former Prime Minister to the UK Between 2010-2016.

James Heappey - Minister for Armed Forces.

Professor Claire Corkhill - Chair in Nuclear Material Degradation at the University of Sheffield.

Misha Glenny - Crime and security expert and author of 'McMafia'.

Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

