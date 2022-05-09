Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again
9 May 2022, 19:31
You can watch Monday night's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew was joined by:
- Emily Thornberry: Shadow Attorney-General and Labour MP
- Jonathan Powell: Former Chief of Staff to Sir Tony Blair and chief British negotiator in Good Friday Agreement talks
- Nick Boles: former Chief of Staff for Boris Johnson as Mayor of London and former Minister for Skills under David Cameron
- John McDonnell: Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington and former Shadow Chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn
